Nike City Ready Women's Packable Training Jacket
DEFY THE ELEMENTS IN STYLE. The Nike City Ready Jacket gives you water-repellent power in a trench-style design so weather doesn't get in the way of your workout. The oversized fit goes on easy over your outfit then packs away into a pocket so you can carry it on the go. Weather-Ready Trench Woven fabric with a water-repellent finish helps keep you dry when the weather bares its teeth. The trench-style silhouette has you covered past your knees. Adjustable Coverage The hood, waist and cuffs let you cinch down the fit to help keep the weather out. The jacket packs into an internal pocket with a convenient carrying strap when not in use. Handy Storage Side pockets keep your everyday necessities at hand, while a zippered pocket at the left saves a spot for your phone. Product Details Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel Full zip Reflective details Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment 100% nylon Machine wash Imported Style: DA0242; Color: Parachute Beige; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult