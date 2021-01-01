From mathey-tissot
Mathey-Tissot City Quartz Blue Dial Unisex Watch H611251ABU
Stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Ronda caliber 505 H3 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 4 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 3 meters / 10 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. City Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot City Quartz Blue Dial Unisex Watch H611251ABU.