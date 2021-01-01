Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Travel System | Includes City GO 2 Infant Car Seat, Slate

Includes City mini GT2 stroller + city go 2 infant car seat. It's everything you need to stroll from day one. Infant car seat holds children 4-35 lb and up to 32"; stroller holds toddlers up to 50 lb Forever air rubber tires with all-wheel suspension provides uncompromised agility on any terrain so you can easily go from city street to trail Lightweight stroller with compact 3-wheel design is remarkably nimble and ready for adventure; folds compactly with 1 hand for easy storage Adjustable handlebar and hand-operated parking brake provides comfortable steering and control all within arm's reach Adjustable stroller calf support and a near-flat seat recline provide on-the-go comfort for baby