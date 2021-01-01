From mathey-tissot
Mathey-Tissot City White Dial Ladies Watch D31186MAG
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Ronda caliber 775 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 28 mm. Case thickness: 3 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot City White Dial Ladies Watch D31186MAG.