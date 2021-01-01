City Bike Blues with Pewter Frame 18.5"x24"

Advertisement
color study. Charmed by the contrast of her bike against a rich navy wall, artist Leslee Mitchell snapped this photo in her Nashville neighborhood. The lighting is especially unique because it looks staged, but it's actually all natural. Inspired by spontaneous moments of beauty, Mitchell always has her camera at the ready. This photography print is part of a collection connected by travel, light and pops of color. about Framebridge. Every frame is handcrafted and built to order using the highest-quality materialsââpremium wood moldings, acrylic with UV protection and acid-free mats. All with old-school craftsmanship, new technology and some serious attention to detail. Art print on premium paper Ventura pewter frame: Dark silver wood with a metallic finish and plum undertones Acid-free mat board Crystal clear acrylic with UV protection Custom kraft paper backing and hanging hardware Wipe with a soft, dry cloth