SKIN&CO Citrus Amaro Hand Cream
Citrus Amaro Hand Cream - SKIN&CO Citrus Amaro hand cream is formulated with classic Mediterranean extracts such as Sicilian Orange Blossom and Bitter Orange to protect, brighten, and rejuvenate skin. It provides lasting moisture and hydration that is never sticky and dries quickly. Benefits Nourishing: Plant-based oils, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals feeds and plumps skin for a more youthful, hydrated, and nourished complexion. Hydrating: Botanical extracts repair skin's moisture barrier to replenish hydration and prevent future moisture loss due to external environmental aggressors, protects skin from further damage, and keeps skin nourished and supple. Protecting: Antioxidant botanicals rescue cells distressed by environmental aggressors and free radicals while protecting skin from further damage. Key Ingredients Orange Blossom Extract: Known for its cleansing, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Orange Blossom Extract contains a high concentration of alpha hydroxyl acid that gently cleanses and exfoliates without stripping skin of natural oils. Bitter Orange Extract: With high contents of Vitamin C, Bitter Orange Extract provides antioxidant and antibacterial protection to skin. Shea Butter: A rich source of unsaturated fats and Vitamin Shea Butter, penetrates skin deeply to moisturize. Organic Argan Oil: Cold pressed Organic Argan Oil features high content of Linoleic Acid, making it ideal for nourishing dry and sensitive skin and soothing inflammation. Sweet Almond Oil: High in monounsaturated fatty acids, proteins, along with Vitamins A & E. Glycerin: A plant-based emollient used in skincare to increase hydration while improving skin's ability to retain moisture by repairing surface skin damage that causes dehydration. - Citrus Amaro Hand Cream