White Citronella 12-pc. Pillar Candles, 3x3

Create a sweet ambiance in your indoor or outdoor living space with our White Citronella Pillar Candles! These candles are great for keeping bugs away. Set includes twelve (12) pillar candles Each candle measures 3H x 3 in. in diameter Over dipped paraffin wax 100% lead-free cotton wick White finish on candle Scented with citronella oil Each candle burns up to twenty-four (24) hours Care: Keep wicks trimmed to 1/4 in. Do not burn for more than 3-4 hours at a time. Keep out of reach of children and pets. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.