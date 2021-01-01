Citadel Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Cream - (136380-1009)

The Citadel Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge has a line drawing quality reminiscent of an abstracted cityscape. Suspended by 2 rods, 4 l-shaped stems are ordered in varying directions. Tapered metal bands tether the pieces shades to the stems horizontally. Slender cylindrical glass shades add to the sense of verticality and lightly taper its lamping into an ambient glow. Its clean composition of line and metal makes this fixture ideal for accenting dining room tables. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting