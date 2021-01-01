Cirus Semi Flush Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: White - Finish: Wood tones - (43753AUB)

The Cirus Semi Flush Pendant Light by Kichler features warm curved auburn stained wood accents reminiscent of wood panels from the 1940's. The smooth round shape and white fabric shades complete the look. Ideal for modern living and dining rooms, as well as lobbies and foyers, it provides ambient diffused illumination. It can be converted from a pendant to a semi-flush mount or vice versa. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Auburn Stained