From best in show dog gifts

Best in Show Dog Gifts Cirneco Dell’Etna Dog Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$25.00
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The sleek and sinewy Cirneco dell’Etna, the ancient coursing hound of Sicily, is an athletic hunter given to quick bursts of speed. As housedogs, Cirnechi are mild, low-maintenance companions cherished for their loyal and gentle nature. If you are training, showing, breeding, focused on agility or obedience, this design is a modern way to show your love for your favorite dog breed. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com