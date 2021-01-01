Couristan Cire Royal Gate Lace 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug

The Couristan 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug will radiate warmth and charm in your home. This loomed rug has a transitional style, which complements any decor. It has a floral print, introducing an organic touch into your living area. It is designed with blue elements, updating the color scheme of your space with a cool touch. Made from polypropylene, this rug will make an incredibly lasting option for your room. It has a plush pile, which gives its a smooth feel that is a pleasure to walk on. Color: Lace.