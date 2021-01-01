Circulux 3-Inch Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (CIRG30-114090L)

The Circulux 3 Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting is designed for seamless integration into contemporary interior living spaces while providing full-functionality. The fixtures trim and heat sink are made from a high-quality aluminum alloy, which easily dissipates the integrated LED lampings heat as it provides warm, ambient light. Small and minimal in aesthetic, the Circulux is fit for placement in areas like living rooms, hallways, and kitchen spaces. Uses a 40-degree flood beamspread with a possible 30-degree adjustment. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Matte White