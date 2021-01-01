Circular LED Chandelier by Bover - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (CS4C-00V9AZRU05U)

Advertisement
The Circular LED Chandelier from Bover is an enticing minimalist piece that instantly elevates the atmosphere of the home. Designed by Benedito Design in 2017, this is a simple yet sophisticated piece that brings a graceful presence to the space. It hangs from a set of thin wires that splay out evenly, each leading to the perimeter of a slim ring that is lined with integrated LEDs. The underside comes to life when in use, becoming a bright and even glow that stretches throughout the home, washing it in a full layer of light that illuminates the entire space. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black