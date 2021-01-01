From bover

Circular LED Chandelier by Bover - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (CS4C-00V9AZRU05U)

$4,334.15 on sale
($5,099.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Circular LED Chandelier from Bover is an enticing minimalist piece that instantly elevates the atmosphere of the home. Designed by Benedito Design in 2017, this is a simple yet sophisticated piece that brings a graceful presence to the space. It hangs from a set of thin wires that splay out evenly, each leading to the perimeter of a slim ring that is lined with integrated LEDs. The underside comes to life when in use, becoming a bright and even glow that stretches throughout the home, washing it in a full layer of light that illuminates the entire space. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black

