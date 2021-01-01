Set of 2 84"x52" Circuit Hidden Tab Top Blackout Curtain Panel Ash Gray - Nicole Miller

The Nicole Miller Circuit heavyweight, textured basketweave curtain panels feel luxurious and rich to the hand. The elegant ogee jacquard pattern provides a sophisticated, modern fashion look to your decor. The woven blackout design provides insulation, light control, and privacy. These panels will drape beautifully from your favorite curtain rod by 7 hidden tabs per panel or the 3.5" sewn-in rod pocket. Nicole Miller provides a design vision that is unparalleled and offers a modern aesthetic, with plays on sophistication, prints, and fabrics. Use the Circuit window curtain panels as the perfect finishing touch for any living room, dining room, bedroom, bathroom, and home office. The result is a blend of uptown and downtown styles that offer timeless designs and eclectic, modern sensibility. Size: 52"x84". Color: Ash Gray.