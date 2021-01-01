Circle Of Diabetes Type 1 Diabetes Awareness Tote Bag

This Type 1 Diabetes Awareness design reads Circle Of Diabetes. Perfect for a type one diabetes supporter who loves diabetes month, wants to cure diabetes or diabetes running. Great if you want to increase juvenile diabetes awareness The design shows a blue circle 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.