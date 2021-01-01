From linum home textiles
Circle Design Rectangle 100% Cotton Geometric piece Bath Rug Set
The Linum Home Textiles Circle Design Bath Rug (Set of 2) is a pair of bathmats that add a dash of style and elegance to any bathroom. These mats can be used together or spread out in different locations in your home to create a matching theme. They are ideal for placing in the bathroom and can readily absorb any excess water. The Circle Design Bath Rugs (Set of 2) from Linum Home Textiles is an elegant set of bath rugs that are made using 100% pure Turkish cotton. This ensures that they are soft to touch and long lasting. The mats sport a classic white color that can easily blend with any bathroom interior. They do not pill or shed threads even after long term use and multiple washes. The bath mats sport a circle design that create a wonderful texture and are a treat for the feet. They have a natural dobby weave border that adds extra texture to them. These extra thick mats are easy to maintain. They can be washed in the machine using warm water. They can be tumble dried on a low setting after the wash on a low setting for a thorough cleaning.