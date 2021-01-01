Estiluz Circ Globe LED Wall Sconce - Color: Black - Size: 1 light

Add a lively sense of balance to your outside spaces with the Circ Globe LED Wall Sconce by Estiluz. Designed by Nahtrang Studio and made in Spain, its circular character takes inspiration from the circus, using a round wall mount to hold a robust LED under a white polyethylene globe shade that casts a gentle glow. The lamping is damp-listed, durable, and fit for rough outside conditions, while the globe shade is accented by an oval frame that reflects a burnished glow from its inner surface. Finish: Black