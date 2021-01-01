Cinnamon Bark Tealight Candles Multi Pack (12 Brown Premium Tea Lights) - Made With Essential & Natural Oils - Shortie's Candle Company

The warm & spicy aroma of fresh cinnamon bark mingles with subtle top notes of orange zest, clove, and nutmeg on a mild base of sweet vanilla and savory Tonka Bean. Our Cinnamon Bark tealight candles feature a beautiful clear container that allows the candle color to shine through brilliantly, and a self trimming natural fiber wick. Our Cinnamon Bark tea lights will add a luminous splash of color to any home decor, or any event big or small! Each 1/2 Oz. tealight burns for 5+ hours, and pack a great scent throw for such a small package. Our classic container wax is composed of a super soft paraffin petrolatum blend with a low melt point making for strong fragrance fast.