From latitude run
Cindye Floating Desk
Advertisement
Turn any bare wall into your workspace with this floating computer desk! Wall-mounted installation, which not only saves space on the ground but also makes the wall appear more three-dimensional. It is just a 19.6"H×23.6" W×5.9" D cabinet when you close it, which is getting rid of the restrictions of the installation site. It is the best choice for your living room, bedroom, kids room, study room, temporary office, balcony, or dorm. Color: Black