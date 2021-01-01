Cindy - LED Recessed Lighting Kit by Fabbian - Color: White (D27F49RM 01)

Advertisement
This pyramidal inspired fixture is the Faretti Cindy Recessed Light by Fabbian. Its designed by Pamio Design. The physical features on this fixture offer a sharp-edged look with an elegant yet vibrant touch. Its selected glass colors offer wonderful displays to bring a home to the next level of modern designing. Its strong and robust quality comes from its metal housing and its beautiful prismatic shade offers wonders in all living spaces. This piece provides various lighting options, meaning styles for this light has endless opportunities. Fitted for any foyer, bed and living room providing a richness feel and look. One of the main Italian manufacturers of modern lighting, Fabbian was established in 1961 and specializes in high-end fixtures. Innovation is a matter of course for Fabbian, and their fine-tuned designs emphasize quality, humor and tradition. Design excellence has garnered the company international recognition, including an International Forum Design Award in 2014 for the Cloudy collection of LED pendants and flushmounts. Shape: Decorative. Color: White.