From fiesta threads co.
Cinco De Meow Mariachi Cat Lovers Cinco De Mayo Gift Tote Bag
Cat people will love to snuggle with their cats and this funny Cinco De Mayo gift this May 5th. The design features a group of cats wearing sombreros and singing like mariachis. Cinco De Meow Mariachi Cat Lovers Cinco De Mayo makes a great gift idea for any cat lover this May 5th. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.