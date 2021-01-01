Cinco de Mayo Wolf Sombrero Mexican Fiesta Party Premium T-Shirt

Cute Mexican Wolf for animal lovers who love Mexican Fiesta. Features a cute Wolf with a Mexican sombrero, maracas, and Jalapeños. Wear this cool Mexico theme party costume on May 5th with your sombrero! Funny Cinco de Mayo Mexican Wolf for anyone to wear at any Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Give it to anyone who loves Mexican fiestas, tacos, burritos, nachos, pinatas, and salsa. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.