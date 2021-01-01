Cielo LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (MXH2119804)

Advertisement
The Cielo LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe offers an airy accent excellent for adding a touch of elegance to otherwise simple surroundings. A considered blend of mid-century complexity with a sleek disc canopy and a single stem of clean contemporary design, it uses a flared disc housing to seat a clear glass diffuser beneath an ovoid metal shade cut into swirling, leaflike patterns. The rich exterior texture gleams as it captures and redistributes the nearby ambiance, spilling a mix of direct downlight and enchanting warmth around it. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White