Kate and Laurel Ciel Metal Mirrored Scalloped Decorative Tray, 12x18, Gold | 209044
Glam up your space with this striking mirrored metal accent tray. Place this charming tray on your black entrance console table as a trinket tray to hold your keys and change as you come and go. This tray can also be used as a decorative accent on an ottoman to hold your beverages or on your vanity for make up organization! Constructed of metal and mirrored glass with a metallic leaf finish, this tray is sturdy enough to carry your cocktails from room to room! Its scalloped octagon shape has curved corners and four ball feet for sturdy display. The tray measures 18.75 inches across by 12.25 inches deep by 2.5 inches high. Bring a chic and glamorous decorative accent into your home with this dazzling tray.