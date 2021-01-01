Noble House Cibola Nutcrackers Throw Pillow, Set of 2, White Embroidery

Spice up your Christmas spirit with an extra dash of holiday cheer and a bit of comfort. From highlighting your sofa to adding design to your duvet, our accent pillows will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Featuring three classic nutcrackers, these pillows give a charming accent to your interior decor. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, these pillows are perfect for a benched window or sofa in need of a bit of modern grace. A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with these chic accent pillows. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, these accessories will be sure to enliven any lounge space. CHRISTMAS DESIGN: Our pillows are the perfect accent for any scheme of decor. Each pillow features three nutcrackers in green over a white base. FABRIC MATERIAL: Made with polyester, our pillows offer a durable fiber that is resistant to wear and tear. Known for its saturated colors, this material offers a comfy accent for your home. REMOVABLE COVERS: You can easily remove our pillow covers for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each pillow is 18.00” W x 18.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of these charming pillows. This comes as a set of two.