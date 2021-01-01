Awdis Chunky Premium Heavyweight Hooded Sweatshirt / Hoodie / Zoodie (French Navy (Grey Inner)) - M - Also in: L, XL, S, XXL

Full zip hoodie. - Side panels for stylish fit. - Brass zip covered with chunky rib detail. - Overlock stitching detail throughout. - Double fabric hood with waffle Fabric inner. - Chunky white flat lace drawcord. - Kangaroo pouch pocket. - Right hand side pocket has a small hidden opening for earphone cord feed. - Hidden earphone loops. - Deep ribbed cuff and hem. - Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. - Size S, M, L, XL, XXL Chest to fit 36" , 40" , 44" , 48" , 52". - Fabric 80% Cotton 20% Polyester Fabric Weight 400gsm. - Gender: Unisex Adult