Chunky Hand Made Knitted Blanket Bulky Throw Home Decor Merino Wool Giant Knit Throw Blanket Wedding gift Anniversary Gift Bulky Hand Knit Blanket Gift Mother's Day Size 40 * 60 inches - nata home and fashion
Chunky Merino Wool Knitted Blanket I make with 100% Merino Wool on 1,4 inches needles. It’s a perfect gift for family, friends. Feels soft and cozy when you touch it and very warm. This chunky blanket is made by hand by individual orders. The measurements of the finished product can change as the blanket can strength due to a natural shifting when I make it. Please choose your color. Color on the photo is Cherry. Dry Clean Only. Some shedding is to be expected, but should settle over time.