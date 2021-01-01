From converse
Converse Chuck Taylor(r) All Star(r) Hi - Cold Fusion
Old school never looked so good with this casual sneaker staple! Rep your era to the fullest in a pair of the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi - Cold Fusion high-top sneakers, with a soft textile lining this model is perfect for those chilly days. High-top sneakers with water-repellant Tec Tuff upper. Lace-up closure with pull tab at heel. Removable textile insole. Vintage Converse synthetic rubber toe cap, color-contrasting sidewall, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9, Women's 11, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.