Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift 2x Hi Sneaker in Blush. - size 8 (also in 9.5) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift 2x Hi Sneaker in Blush. - size 8 (also in 9.5) Lightweight canvas upper with rubber sole. Made in Vietnam. Lace-up front. Hi-top tongue. Reimagined All Star license plate. Glossy sole and heel with tire stripe detail. Rubber toe cap. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch platform. CNVR-WZ69. 571623C. Founded in a small town of Massachusetts in 1908, Converse is a classic American brand that has always pushed the boundaries of what a sneaker can do. After basketball player Charles H. Chuck Taylor walked into their sales office in 1921, he persuaded the company to work with him and create a line of comfortable shoes designed purely for basketball. By the 1930s, basketball players throughout America were wearing the All Star silhouette, thanks to the influence of Chuck Taylor. Since then, the iconic sneaker has maintained its appeal even after 100 years, with an influence unlike any other shoe.