CLINIQUE Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, One Size , Purple

What it is:A super-nourishing tinted lip balm.What it does:This gorgeous lip color treats lips to mouthwatering moisture and a hint of soft shine. It never needs sharpeningâsimply swivel up to reveal more of the balm.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- ParabensWhat else you need to know:Allergy Tested. 100% Fragrance free. This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.Suggested Usage:-Apply directly to lips.-For subtle definition, outline lips first, then fill in with natural-looking color.Size:0.1 oz/ 3 g