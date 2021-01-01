Chrome Pub Table - Jeep Willys Green Bar Height, High Top with Adjustable Foot Rest & Acrylic Counter for Garage or Man Cave

SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Trademark Gameroom is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous quality control process. NOTE: This is an exclusive product of Trademark Gameroom and ONLY Chrome Pub Tables by Trademark Gameroom are GUARANTEED to be genuine. IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. OFFICIALLY LICENSED- This chrome pub table features an officially licensed logo. The authentic artwork is reserve printed under the acrylic top, producing a vibrant image that wont fade and will last for years to come.SCRATCH RESISTANT- The circular top of this high-top table is made of 1/8 in thick acrylic known for its high optical clarity and UV protection. Acrylic not only has a crystal-clear finish, its also virtually also scratch-resistant too!FOOT REST- Sidle up to this unique bar height table with your favorite stool and set your feet on the adjustable chrome bar to relax your legs. The convenient foot rest is easy to adjust and can be accessed anywhere around the base of the table.USE ANYWHERE- Perfect for any man cave, garage, or game room, this cocktail table will make a statement in any home or commercial setting. Celebrate this iconic brand while brightening any room in your bar, pub, pool hall or house.PRODUCT DETAILS- Materials: Acrylic, Chrome, Plastic and Wood. Dimensions: (L) 27.375 in x (W) 27.375 in x (H) 42 in. Tabletop is 27.375 in Diameter x 1.25 in Thick. Color: Red, White and Chrome.