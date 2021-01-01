Seville Classics Chrome 5-Tier Rolling Steel Wire Shelving Unit (24 in. W x 75 in. H x 18 in. D), Grey

Organize your home or office with Seville Classics 5-Tier UltraDurable Commercial-Grade NSF-Certified Steel Wire Shelving System. This system is constructed from industrial-strength steel and measures 24 in. wide by 18 in. deep by and 72 in. tall fully assembled (up to 75 in. high on wheels). Shelves and poles are chrome plated for protection against corrosion in dry environments. NSF certified for commercial and restaurant use. Systems are built with heavy-duty use in mind and can store up to 800 lbs. per shelf. BONUS 3 in. rubber casters included with leveling feet for convenient mobility. Assembly is easy and takes only a few minutes with no tools required.