Christopher Tufted Side Chair in Dark Antique Silver

This magnificent side chair reflects classic elegance and striking sophisticated looks, in an opulent mix of hues and bright details. Featured oval-shaped high backrest with button tufting, scrolled motif leaves on the outside, Queen Anne legs, welt trim, and PU upholstery for comfortable seating. With distinctive design elements such as a square base with raised scrolled trim and curved carvings, which reflect the personal taste, along with intricate leg and apron styles, all are beautifully complemented by faux leather upholstery.