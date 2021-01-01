Noble House Christopher Modern Industrial Handcrafted Mango Wooden Small Pet Bed Cushion, Blue and Natural

Give your pet a cozy place to curl up for an afternoon nap with our charming pet bed. Made to fit small pets, this accessory will soon become the new favorite place for your companion to sleep. Featuring an upholstered cushion and a rich mango wood frame, this adorable bed is created to be durable as well as stylish, allowing your pet to rest in unparalleled elegance. Built to last for years and years, your beloved companion will always have a place to relax in comfort and style. MODERN INDUSTRIAL: From its clean lines and metal railings to a lovely mango wood frame, our dog bed features an edgy industrial modern design that will brighten any room. This seamlessly blends a rustic look with a raw style so that your pet can lounge in luxury. HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: Our handcrafted coffee table is expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is of a truly one-of-a-kind product. MANGO WOOD FRAME: The frame of this pet bed is constructed of mango wood which provides durability with everyday usage. Its rustic finish offers a gorgeous exotic look that features various grains. REMOVEABLE CUSHION: Our pet bed includes a cushion that provides plush comfort for your companion. This can be removed from the bed for cleaning purposes. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This dog bed is 30.00” L x 30.00” W x 10.00" H with inner dimensions of 28.50" L x 28.50" W.