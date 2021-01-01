From great deal furniture
Christopher Knight Home Louise Indoor Industrial Modern Iron and Glass Bar Cart, Gold
MODERN DESIGN: With clean, precise lines, our bar cart is the ideal modern accessory for your indoor or outdoor space. Finished with a sleek metal frame and tempered glass shelves, this cart not only offers a chic, minimalistic look but also provides incredible structure. METAL FRAME: Constructed of a powder-coated frame, this bar cart is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a metallic finish, this frame brings an elegant touch to this piece, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home. TEMPERED GLASS: This bar cart features tempered glass shelving that offers a gorgeous translucent look. This glass is made to be stronger and safer than regular glass, making this more resistant to breakage and shattering. ROLLING CASTERS: This bar cart is finished rolling casters for convenient mobility. This allows you to smoothly and easily move this cart from place to place whenever you please. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This bar cart is 28.50" W x 16.00" D x 35.75" H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming bar cart.