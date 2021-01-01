Christopher Knight Home Griffith Outdoor Larch Wood Hammock Chair (Base Only), Teak

Add a little something extra to your backyard with this hammock chair base Built with safety in mind this frame features extra support for all the joints and a sturdy design to hold up for years to come made from larch wood this hammock chair is sure to be a favorite amongst family and friends hammock fabric sold Separately Includes: one (1) hammock stand. Material: larch wood. Finish: Teak Assembly required. Hand crafted details. Dimensions: 47.25 inches deep x 47.25 inches wide x 86.25 inches high Brand name: Great Deal Furniture.