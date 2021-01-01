Christmas Xmas Baby I'm Dead Inside Skull It's Cold Outside Premium T-Shirt

Baby I'm Dead Inside Skull It's Cold Outside Christmas Xmas A skeleton wearing a red Santa hat is standing in the middle of a winter sky with loads of snow falling, great if you're a little dead inside, or for a christmas gift for a coffee lover you know. This Distressed design with a gentle vibe of solitude is very suitable for those who love silence, have a feeling of solitude to welcome winter and welcome the coming Christmas, will be a great gift. great! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.