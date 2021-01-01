Keep your holiday centerpiece well protected while in storage with this Christmas Wreath Storage. It is equipped with a zipper closure that makes it fast and simple to load and unload. This wreath bag is made from durable materials that will keep dust, moisture, and insects from reaching your wreath and keep it looking pristine for the season to come. It can easily fit any 9 ft. garland strand and it can store any decorated wreath up to 24 inches in size. Carrying handles offer easy mobility, it also makes bringing the whole package out of storage easy. It will keep your wreath clean, shiny and dust free, all off-season long.