From camelot71

Christmas wine fun design lovers Wine Goblet Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This fun Christmas wine design is perfect for your brother, sister, dad, boyfriend, girlfriend, wife or husband. Great to wear during parties, working or walking. Show your love of wine with this garment Surprise all your friends for birthdays, Mother's Day, Christmas or any other occasion. Perfect for colleagues or family members! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com