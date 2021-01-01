Christmas Tree Pendant Mirror Reflective Solid Ball Ornament
Description
Features:Throwing a 90’s themed party? Combine this mirrored ball with the rest of your disco party decorations and serve smile-sparking retro goodness.The mirror disco ball has a classic design. It has a mirror-like small tile wrapped around the ball to give a bright and cool reflection.These ornaments are made of durable and eco-friendly plastic to provide excellent shatterproof performances while compared with traditional glass products.Package Includes:6 x Ball.Subject: FurnitureQuantity: 1Hand Painted: NoAge Group: AdultPower Source: Plug-inBatteries Included: NoPlays Music: NoNature: No NatureTransportation Type: No TransportationSports: No SportsFood & Beverage: No Food & BeverageEntertainment: No EntertainmentFantasy & Sci-Fi: No Fantasy & Sci-FiStructures & Buildings: No Structures & BuildingsGeometric & Shapes: No Geometric & ShapesWords & Text: No Words & TextSpiritual & Religious: No Spiritual & ReligiousPeople: No PeopleGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSafety Data Sheet for Hazardous Materials: NoProduct Warranty: YesFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedProduct Type: Ball OrnamentAttachment Type: Hanging OrnamentTheme: ChristmasAnimals: Plants: Color: silverPattern: SolidPrimary Material: PlasticPrimary Material Details: Number in Set: 6Shatterproof: YesOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Pieces Included: 6 x BallLighted: Number of Lights: Bulb Type: Bulb Life: Voltage: Wattage: Bulb Included: Ornament Hanger Included: YesHanger Type: Number of Hangers Included: Hanger Color: Animated: NoMusical: NoPersonalization: NoOrnament Storage: NoOrnament Storage Part Number: Season: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Trees & WreathsThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Secondary Product Style: RetroBPA Free: NoDesigner: Designer Type: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 0.39Overall Width - Side to Side: 0.39Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.39Overall Product Weight: 0.31Individual Ornament Height - Top to Bottom: 2Individual Ornament Width - Side to Side: Assembly:Warranty:Warranty Length: 90 DaysCommercial Warranty: Yes