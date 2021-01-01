From hallmark
Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Ornament
Adorn your Christmas tree with this ornament featuring all four house sigils—Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin—for the distinguished School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Made of resin, this Hallmark Ornament measures 2.88 x 3.1 x 0.66 inches. The ornament is ready to hang on your Christmas tree with a hanger attachment. Great gift for fans of the Harry Potter books and movies and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hallmark Ornaments celebrate characters from contemporary and classic movies, TV shows, toys and entertainment. Each festive and collectible ornament is perfect for sharing with family and friends. Each purchase includes one lead-free Christmas tree ornament packaged in a gift-ready box.