Christmas Ornament Storage Box With Deep Side Pockets, Holds Up To 72 – 3 Inch Ornaments, Acid Free Materials, Measures 26" L × 15" W × 10" H

Each wreath storage bag measure 24” X 24” X 8” making them just the right size for the storing of standard artificial door wreaths.These wreath storage bags protect your seasonal wreaths so you can use them again and again – year after year.The attached handles make the bags super easy to carry.Our xmas wreath storage bags are made out of a premium tear resistant plastic materialGrab a storage bag for each of your foam wreaths, vine wreaths and ornament wreaths! We are confident that you will enjoy the benefits provided by these bag Organizer, which is why we offer a 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE.