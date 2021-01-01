Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2021, Seasonal Smorgasbord Season's Treatings Ornament with Motion

Delight in dessert time with this Seasonal Smorgasbord Keepsake Christmas ornament. Season's Treatings spinner has motion with Hallmark Keepsake Power Cord (not included) Magic Light Christmas tree ornament. Connect this ornament to Hallmark's Keepsake Power Cord (sold separately) to see the display illuminate and the treats rotate. No batteries necessary Coordinates with the popular Season's Treatings series; On ornament: Visker & Sons Bakery Artist crafted by Sharon Visker, this Keepsake Ornament comes pre-packaged in a box for easy gift giving, preservation and storage. Dated 2021 in copyright Plastic Christmas tree ornament measures 6" W x 6.5" H x 6" D