From lenmar
Christmas Lights Meteor Shower Rain Lights 10 Tube 240 LED 12 Inch Waterproof Plug in Falling Rain Fairy String Lights for Halloween Christmas.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. High Quality Made of premium PC material that is transparent, you can see the gorgeous blue glow clearly through the tube. The Christmas lights is IP65 waterproof, ideal for indoor & outdoor decoration, please protect the plug from water on heavy raining day. Dust proof, corrosion resistant, cost resistant, aging resistant, more durable that will last several years using. Length Detail string lights have 10 tubes on one strand, each tube is 30cm/ 12 inch long, every tube is independent of each other. Wire between tubes is 19.7', which is longer than other rain lights on the market that is flexible for you to arrange them look more natural like meteor fall. The power cord is 3m/ 10ft that is long enough to plug in from anywhere. Extendable Designed with tail plug that can connect more than 2 lights together using one plug to suit for wider occasions. There is a clear connector at the start of the string lights that can be used to att