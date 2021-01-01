Christmas Elf Matching Family Group Funny The Strong Elf Premium T-Shirt

The Strong Elf Christmas funny and unique xmas elf outfit for all family members for Mom,Dad,Boys,Girls,Kids,Teens,Toddlers,Daughter,Son,mother,father,Uncle,Aunt,Husband,Wife,King,Queen,Grandson,Granddaughter,Grandma and Grandpa. Funny Elf costume Christmas gift idea for men, women and kids. A great Christmas pajamas or pj costume party outfit for your family Christmas photo! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.