From cat dancer
Cat Dancer Christmas Edition Charmer Cat Toy
GIve your cats Christmas all year long with our popular special edition holiday themed Cat Charmer. It will inspire seasonal playfulness all year long, inducing instant cat aerobics. Watch them jump, bounce and leap to get the Charmer. Four feet of Holiday Themed patterned fleece securely attached to an unbreakable clear Polycarbonate handle (solid in the middle, not hollow) will make your cat proud of this addition to his toy box. Handmade in our solar powered factory in Wisconsin. Provides excellent aerobic exercise and is a safe interactive toy for all kittens, cats, and kids, Sturdy design for safety. Color ships at random. Designed to Charm not Harm. Interactive cat toy for all kittens, cats and kids.