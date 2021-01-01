Christian Religious Believer Scripture Design Co. Holy Bible Verse Bibalic Religion Christian Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Share your Christian faith and thanking God in the church with a pastor or alone to outspread the gospel of Jesus Christ with this Christian religious design. Get this awesome design for church band members, worship team, worship leaders, bible verse lover Show your love for bible verses, religious gospel quotes, and Christianity with this Christian faith design. A perfect design for a Jesus Christ follower, bible reader, faith believer, pastor, priest, nun, and spiritual lover. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only