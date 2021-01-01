From family of worshipers
Family Of Worshipers Christian Gifts Tote Bag
Advertisement
Family Of Worshipers, Family, Love, Joy, Peace, Unity, Harmony, Understanding, Forgiveness, Closeness, Love Begins, Life Begins, Sister, Son, Daughter, Brother, Mom, Dad, Grand Mother, Grand Father, Caring, Joyful, Playful, Protective, LovingPower, Fun, Motherly Love, Fatherly Love, Pray Together, Praying Family, Prayer, Praise God, Thank God, Seek God, Trust God, Faithful Christians, Church Clothing, Christian Gift, Jesuslovesme, IloveJesus, Christian Anniversary Gift, Church Attire, Church Fashion 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.