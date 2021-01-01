Coloring Jam Gifts Christian Coloring Craft for teens adults Then sings my soul Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Then sings my soul. Hymn coloring. This Bible verse scripture color your own makes a great gift for teens, women and adults. Use Fabric Markers. Makes a relaxing time that can be customized with your favorite colors. Practical Craft idea. This intricate floral pattern with a bible verse makes a beautiful décor piece. Makes a great bible verse gift for anyone. Also makes a great personalized gift to give someone after you put some creativity into it by coloring. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only