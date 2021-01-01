From symple stuff
Christchurch Ph.Inished Coffee Mug
Features:Image printed on both sidesHigh gloss finishContains no leadWhite ceramic 11oz mug with blue interior and handMicrowave safe, hand-wash to preserve imageWhite ceramic 11oz mug with yellow interior and haSet Size: 1Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Primary Material: CeramicInsulation Type: Not InsulatedDouble Wall: NoConstruction Method: Machine MadeShape: CanWith Handle: Color: Design Method: Screen PrintedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Care: Wipe Clean with Damp ClothDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Hand washing is recommendedMicrowave Safe: YesCapacity: 11PTFE Free: YesLead Free: PFOA Free: Country of Origin: United StatesSpefications:Microwave safe, hand-wash to preserve imageCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NSF Certified: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : FDA Approved: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 3.75Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 4Cup/Mug Weight: 0.76Assembly:Warranty: Color: Black